An annual memorial began Friday at 2 p.m. to remember 106 people who had no access to proper housing who died last year.

It's the 12th year the event has been held in downtown Edmonton. Each year, friends, family, and social agency workers gather to remember.

On average, there are about 50 such deaths each year.

Jim Gurnett, the event's organizer, said it's not clear why more than double that number (78 men and 28 women) died in 2016.

"It may just be an anomaly," he said. "We may find some reasons that focus it. The larger issue is, to keep coming back and saying over the 12 years that at least 600 people died in this wealthy city. And is that acceptable?"

Jim Gurnett spoke on CBC's Radioactive about honouring the latest victims of homelessness at an annual memorial. (CBC)

He said the victims freeze to death, or are assaulted while they sleep and die from their injuries. Most didn't get proper physical and mental health treatment.

"Often people who have been chronically homeless are just forgotten," he said. "They're invisible to the rest of the population.

"We wanted to create a time where family and friends, the people that love these people, could come together and share their grief and honour the lives of the people in some sort of ceremonial way."

He hopes remembering those who died without proper housing can inspire others work to help get more people off the streets and into homes.

"We're going past 20 years now of chronic underfunding of building affordable housing for people. When you don't have affordable housing for too long, you become chronically homeless."

The event began at Boyle Street Community Services. Participants walked from there to the homeless memorial sculpture north of City Hall.

