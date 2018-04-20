Man, 25, charged with impaired driving in fatal crash on Manning Drive

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, five months after a crash on Manning Drive left one woman dead and two other people injured.

The man also faces two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one charge of possession of a weapon.

At 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.11, 2017, a Plymouth Acclaim travelling north on Manning Drive struck a westbound Chrysler Intrepid that had run the stop sign on 17th Street, Edmonton police said.

A 20-year-old woman sitting in the backseat of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver now facing charges and a 19-year-old man in the Chrysler's passenger seat were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 46-year-old man driving the Plymouth suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.