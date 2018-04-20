Skip to Main Content
Man, 25, charged with impaired driving in fatal crash on Manning Drive

Notifications

Man, 25, charged with impaired driving in fatal crash on Manning Drive

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death five months after a crash on Manning Drive left one woman dead and two other people injured.

Accused also faces 2 counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and 1 charge of possession of a weapon

CBC News ·
A crash on Manning Drive at 17th Street in November 2017 killed a 20-year-old woman. (CBC)

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, five months after a crash on Manning Drive left one woman dead and two other people injured.

The man also faces two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one charge of possession of a weapon.

At 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.11, 2017, a Plymouth Acclaim travelling north on Manning Drive struck a westbound Chrysler Intrepid that had run the stop sign on 17th Street, Edmonton police said.

A 20-year-old woman sitting in the backseat of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver now facing charges and a 19-year-old man in the Chrysler's passenger seat were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 46-year-old man driving the Plymouth suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us