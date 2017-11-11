A woman is dead, and two men are being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Saturday morning crash on the northeast outskirts of Edmonton.

Just after 6 a.m. emergency crews were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision in the area of of 17th Street N.E. and Manning Drive, west of Fort Saskatchewan, Edmonton police said in a news release.

The woman, who was one of two passengers in the first vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. The male driver, and the other passenger were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The lone male driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The following road closures are in effect as the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit investigates:

Southbound traffic on Manning Drive at 33 Street N.E. is closed. Traffic has been rerouted to Highway 37.

Northbound traffic on Manning Drive is closed at Meridian Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.