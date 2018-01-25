The death of a man following a robbery in northeast Edmonton Wednesday night is under investigation by homicide detectives.

Around 11 p.m. police were called to a report of a robbery in the area of 82nd Street and 118th Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood, and found an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries early Thursday morning, police said.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, police said. No further information is being released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Edmonton Police or Crime Stoppers.