RCMP have confirmed a 26-year-old Edmonton man, whose body was found in a field northwest of the city earlier this week, was the victim of homicide.

The man has been identified as Krishneel Kamal Kumar. A farmer discovered his body in rural Sturgeon County on Monday afternoon.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the man was the victim of homicide, RCMP said Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.

The RCMP's major crimes unit and members of the Morinville RCMP detachment are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Morinville RCMP.