Police say a 25-year-old Edmonton man drowned while swimming in Okanagan Lake in British Columbia.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to assist paramedics who were responding to a report of a possible drowning at a campground early Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews took over from bystanders who had pulled the man from the lake and were performing CPR, but he died at the scene.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said the man was swimming when he suddenly went under the water and didn't resurface. His family screamed for help.

O'Donaghey said the RCMP would like to recognize people who acted quickly to pull the man from the water and perform CPR.

West Kelowna RCMP are assisting the BC Coroners Service in an investigation.