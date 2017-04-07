An Edmonton man is dead after his truck collided head-on with a semi-trailer north of Westlock Thursday morning.

RCMP responded to a collision at 7 a.m. just north of Flatbush, a hamlet 70 kilometres north of Westlock.

A truck heading northbound had collided with a southbound semi.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

After further investigation, police believe the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the semi.

Police said road and weather conditions were not factors in this collision. No charges are being laid.

Westlock is approximately 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.