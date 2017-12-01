A 52-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with sexual offences against two teenage boys, and police believe there may have been other victims.

Between July and November, the man befriended two boys, aged 13 and 14, Edmonton police said in a news release. He eventually gained their trust before allegedly engaging in sexual acts with them in a private area of a city business.

Police believe the accused met his alleged victims in a north Edmonton mall.

Majed "Mark" Zeitouni, 52, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. He also faces charges of uttering threats and breach of probation.

​"The EPS is releasing a photo of the accused, as it believes there may be additional complainants," police said.

Other potential complainants are urged to contact police at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone, or to contact Crime Stoppers.