Edmonton police seize $20K in fentanyl, charge man with trafficking

A 44-year-old man charged with multiple drug offences was allegedly selling fentanyl to clients — but telling them it was heroin.

Edmonton police said they found about 134 grams of fentanyl, with an estimated value of $20,000, during a Wednesday evening search of a residence near 101st Street and 99th Avenue.

According to a news release, the man was also alleged to be in possession of 5.7 grams of fentanyl powder, 0.7 grams of methamphetamine,16 fentanyl pills and almost $5,000 in cash.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit concluded the investigation on Thursday, leading to the arrest of the man.

He was charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.