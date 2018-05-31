Edmonton man, 28, charged with sex assault and making child porn after phone found at LRT station

A 28-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and making child pornography after police examined a smartphone found at the Clareview LRT station two weeks ago.

The device was found Monday, May 14, by a person who turned it in to police.

When police tried to identify the owner, they found evidence of child pornography on the phone.

After searching the suspect's home and seizing further items, they charged the man with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name.

The victim, a girl, is being helped by the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

"We are grateful for the citizen who turned this phone in to police, as we believe they ultimately helped us put a stop to this serious child abuse," said Det. Aubrey Zalaski, in a news release Thursday.

"Child exploitation is a very grievous crime and in many circumstances, we rely on the public's help to hold suspects accountable," Zalaski said.

The arrest followed an investigation by Edmonton Police Service's Child Protection Section, ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Zebra Child Protection Centre.