Person dead after being struck by LRT train in northeast Edmonton

Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a city train in northeast Edmonton early Friday morning.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. that a train had collided with the victim just south of the Clareview LRT Station, north of 137th Avenue, police said in a news release.

How the person ended up on the tracks remains unclear to investigators. Police have not revealed the victim's gender or any details about the nature of their injuries.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit and the Traffic Section are handling the investigation.

Investigators search the scene of a fatal collision between an LRT train and pedestrian Friday morning. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Due to the ongoing investigation, LRT service in north Edmonton will be disrupted Friday morning, the city's operations department advised in a news release.

The Capital Line LRT is running as far north as Belvedere station, but is not running to Clareview. There are shuttle buses in place to move passengers between the Clareview and Coliseum stations.

The Metro Line is running as usual, the city said.