A man who tied a rope noose on an LRT platform last year and reportedly threatened two women wearing hijabs will not face criminal charges, police say.

The police hate crimes unit launched an investigation in November 2016, after a man approached two young women wearing hijabs at the University of Alberta LRT station, and "made comments and gestures that the women interpreted as threatening in nature," police said Monday in a statement.

At the time of the incident police asked for public assistance, and the next day took a suspect into custody.

"After a complete investigation, which included a consultation with the Crown prosecutors' office, it has been determined there is insufficient evidence with which to proceed with any criminal charges," police said Monday.

Back in November, police said a man, thought to be in his 60s, approached the two women on the LRT platform, pulled a rope from his pocket, tied a noose and said, "This is for you."

The man then sang O Canada, which was caught on video by one of the women.

Aurangzeb Qureshi, vice-president of communications for the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, said Monday he was concerned that no charges were laid.

"It sets a terrible precedent," he said. "I mean, people can go around spreading hate and telling people that a noose belongs to them, and afterwards claim that, 'I'm just a magician. I was just showing a trick.' What happened in this case kind of demonstrates that people can go ahead and do it, as long as they have a good excuse."

He said the council plans to have further meetings with police to discuss the case and ask for more information about why no charges were laid.