Edmonton's 113-year-old J.B. Little Brickyard House is on the verge of cementing its title as the city's newest historic resource.

The Riverdale building, now home to a cafe called Little Brick, would join a list of 130 designated sites such as the Hotel Macdonald, the Gibson Block and the High Level Bridge.

Council's urban planning committee will see a recommendation to approve the designation when it meets on Wednesday.

"The odds are that it will be approved without any issue," said Scott Ashe, the city's principal heritage planner.

As a historic resource, the building would be protected from demolition. Its owners would be entitled to public funding for restoration and maintenance.

Nearly $40,000 in funding has already been earmarked to restore the building's masonry, windows, eaves and foundation.

As a historic resource, the J.B. Little Brickyard House is protected by the City and eligible for public funding. (City of Edmonton)

The building is eligible for protection under the Alberta Historical Resources Act because of its historic value, Ashe added.

"The Little family lived on the property for more than 100 years and they operated a brickyard in the vicinity of Riverdale," he said.

"The value of the property is primarily associated with them because they were very important in the early development of Riverdale."

The current owners laid the foundation for a historic resource designation after transforming the building's interior into a coffee shop, the Little Brick Cafe.

They plan to invest nearly $80,000 to repair damage to the the exterior. The city would cover half of that cost if the historic resource designation is approved.

Commercial properties that are also historic resources are eligible for another $50,000 in maintenance funding every five years.

"This is how I remember it, a beautiful brick house with a gorgeous yard that my mom and dad worked in all the time," Sarah Birmingham said about her childhood home, the J.B. Little Brickyard House. (Supplied/Sarah Birmingham)

For more than a century, the descendants of the brickyard's original owner lived in the house at 10004 90th St.

Sarah Birmingham, J.B. Little's great-great-granddaughter, was one of his last relatives to live there.

"I love that house," Birmingham said. "It was the house I grew up in and it was just a part of us."

Birmingham lived in the home for more than two decades with her parents and siblings, until it was sold in 2000 as part of a larger estate deal.

The building then changed hands between short-term tenants for a time until it was converted to a cafe in 2015.

"They put a lot of love and money into it so it's in good hands," Birmingham said about the cafe owners.

"It's a one-of-a-kind beautiful brick house and will remain that way for a long time now thanks to them."