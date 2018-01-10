Man critically injured after vehicle strikes light pole in south Edmonton

A man is in critical condition after a driver lost control and crashed into a light pole in south Edmonton Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail, south of the Ellerslie Road overpass at about 8 p.m.

A vehicle lost control and struck a light pole, Edmonton police said Wednesday in a news release.

Both of the people in the vehicle, a male driver and his male passenger, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger remains in critical condition, police said.

The major collision investigation unit has taken over the investigation, police said. The road has since reopened to traffic.