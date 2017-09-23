Family and friends stood sobbing outside a home in southeast Edmonton Saturday, grieving three mothers killed in a car crash.

The women died Friday morning after a driver in a stolen truck smashed into their minivan near Lloydminster, Sask.

Glorious Blamo, 35, and Eva Fatu Tumbay 37, died at the scene. Both women have four young children in Edmonton.

Janet Wright remains in critical condition at a hospital in Edmonton, her father said Saturday. (Facebook)

Jeanette Wright, 53, died later from her injuries. Her niece, 32-year-old Janet Wright Gaye, was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

Gaye's father, Kanton Wright, said she remains in critical condition.

"This whole thing is so devastating, it's so heartbreaking and we just pray that the lord will give us strength to go through it," Wright said.

"It bleeds my heart to even think about all these children having to go through life without their mothers."

His little sister had three children. She was also a mother-like figure to the Liberian community in Edmonton, Wright said.

"I haven't processed how life will be without her," he said. "We will stand strong and be there for her children, we will do everything to support them, to give them comfort and whatever else that they may need."

Kanton Wright named his daughter Janet Wright, who is in critical condition, after his younger sister Jeanette Wright, who died in the crash. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

All four women attended the Solid Rock International Ministries of Edmonton, which Blamo helped found with her husband.

Cars lined the street outside her home Saturday, as more than 100 people gathered to comfort each other.

"It is hard for all of us," said Rev. Thomas W. Wilson, an associate minister at the church. "It's just so difficult to distinguish the community from the family and the family from the church, we all are one." 'We stand by each other' The women were driving to Minnesota early Friday to visit family when a stolen truck collided with their minivan. RCMP said a police chase of the stolen vehicle had been called off earlier due to public safety concerns. RCMP called off chase of stolen truck before 3 killed in crash near Alberta-Sask. border A mass will be held for the women Sunday. Their bodies remain in Saskatchewan as RCMP continue to investigate. "We are hoping that they can speed up the process so they can release the bodies as soon as possible for the families," said Thomas Bumbeh, president of the Liberia Friendship Society. While the families wait, he said the community will pull together in support.

"If something happens to one person, it happens to the whole community," Bumbeh said. "We rally together, we stand by each other in a situation like this and there has been overwhelming support."