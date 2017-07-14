Sipping a lemonade to raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital is sweet way to enjoy a hot summer day, but the story behind the stand is even sweeter.

Sisters Taylor and Sydney Woodworth started the lemonade stand eight years ago after kindergarten classmate Moses Felix died of leukemia.

Now, the running total for the fundraiser surpassed $50,000 and Sydney hopes that total will continue to grow in honour of the boy she knew for only a short time.

"It's more of a legacy and we want it to continue on going," Sydney Woodworth said. "We just want it to keep going and see how high it gets."

The lemonade stand sells hot dogs, pop, lollipops and, of course, lemonade in the front of the Sobey's at Namao Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through until Sunday.

There is a 50/50 draw and a draw for two return-trip tickets on WestJet.