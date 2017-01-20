A new city report says Edmonton deserves another seat in the Alberta legislature based on population growth.

Laura Kennedy, director of elections for the City of Edmonton, says a new riding should be created in the fastest growing part of the city — in the southwest around the Terwillegar, Ellerslie and Windermere communities. That would boost the number of city seats to 20 from 19.

"That's where we know our greatest population growth is happening in the city," said Kennedy.

She will be presenting a report calling for the change to Edmonton city council on Tuesday. Kennedy is recommending Mayor Don Iveson provide a written submission to the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission requesting another seat be added.

"Based on the population numbers for the province and for the city, 20 of the seats should be in Edmonton," Kennedy said. "If the commission was going to add a 20th one, we'd recommend they look in the south."

The recently formed commission is consulting Albertans through public meetings as it reviews the province's 87 current electoral ridings.

19th riding added in 2010

The 19th riding was added after an electoral boundary review back in 2010.

The population of Edmonton-South West, currently represented by NDP MLA Thomas Dang, is estimated to be 36 per cent above the provincial average, at 66,489.

Edmonton-Ellerslie, represented by NDP MLA Rod Loyola, is estimated to be 21 per cent above the provincial average, with a population of 59,091.

The numbers are estimates based on anticipated growth in the 2016 federal census, set to be released on Feb. 8.

Calgary has 25 seats, Kennedy said that number is based on a larger population, and a recent electoral boundaries review.