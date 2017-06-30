The mayors of Edmonton and Leduc County signed an annexation deal Friday that was literally sealed with a kiss.

In a moment of levity during the signing ceremony at Edmonton International Airport, Mayor Don Iveson grabbed Leduc County Mayor John Whaley and planted a smacker right on his cheek.

The moment capped an agreement that took the two municipalities three years to reach.

Edmonton will annex two parcels of land: one is an uncontested section made up of 6,235 hectares west of the QE2 Highway and north of the airport.

But the annexation plan includes another 2,625 hectares on the east side of the highway which takes in part of the town of Beaumont. The city still needs to negotiate with Beaumont on those nine quarter sections of land.

Edmonton International Airport was not included in the annexation agreement.

The deal between Edmonton and Leduc County also requires approval by the province's Municipal Government Board.

The City of Edmonton is paying the county $8.5 million, broken into a single payment of $3,2 million and then 10 annual payments of $530,000.

Residents of the affected areas will be covered by a 50-year tax adjustment period.