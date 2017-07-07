The city has launched the third of the ArtTourYEG series of self-guided walking tours in downtown Edmonton that combine art with history.

The latest tour winds through The Quarters, an area east of 97th Street, the city's oldest commercial district.

"There is an amazing amount of history," says Mary Ann Debrinski, director of urban renewal for the city. "Even I am surprised and delighted to learn about all of the things that have happened on this site, this location."

The tour is a combination of stories from the history of the area, background on some of the historic buildings and a listing of the art visible from the street.

"It just gives people a reason to come out for a walk," Debrinki said. "You can enjoy some cultural stories while doing that."

The Quarters tour map highlights 37 points of interest, many which will be new to even long-time Edmontonians, she said.

"The City of Edmonton is working at revitalizing this area," Debrinski said.

"I think there are a lot of people that haven't come to is area for the last 10, 20 or 30 years. They are going to be delighted to see how the area has changed."