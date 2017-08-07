A 21-year-old man has been charged after a laser was pointed at an Edmonton police helicopter Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said. Officers inside the helicopter contacted officers on the ground to say someone was pointing a green laser at them.

Police were able to pinpoint the location of the laser beam to an apartment building at Jasper Avenue and 85th Street. A man on a balcony of the building allegedly pointed the laser at the helicopter.

The man was arrested and charged with endangering the security or safety of an aircraft in flight.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court.

If caught and convicted of shining a laser at an aircraft, a person can be fined up to $100,000, sentenced to up to five years in prison, or both.