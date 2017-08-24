An Alberta court has denied the mistrial application of a notorious sexual predator whose case made headlines across the country.

Lance Blanchard was convicted in December 2016 of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon.

His victim was a homeless, Indigenous woman whose identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News published several stories about her using the pseudonym Angela Cardinal.

The case sparked outrage, and prompted Alberta's justice minister to order two investigations, after CBC revealed the young woman was jailed to ensure she would show up in court to testify at Blanchard's preliminary hearing.

On Monday, Blanchard's lawyer applied to the court of Queen's Bench for a stay of Blanchard's conviction or a declaration of a mistrial.

Tom Engel argued that the Crown failed to make timely disclosure of a report by a detective that questioned Cardinal's credibility.

Engel told the court that failure breached Blanchard's constitutional rights.

Detective's opinion of victim's credibility is 'irrelevant'

On Wednesday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin issued a written ruling dismissing the defence application.

"The determination of the complainant's [Cardinal's] credibility and reliability rests, and rested, with the court alone," Macklin wrote. "Any third party's determination and opinion of the credibility or reliability of the complainant would be unnecessary, irrelevant and inappropriate."

Engel said his client is "disappointed" with the decision.

Defence lawyer Tom Engel lost his bid for a mistrial or a stay of Blanchard's conviction. (Scott Neufeld/CBC News )

"It's almost insurmountable for a defendant to get access to information by record holders that might assist in the defence," he said.

A hearing on a Crown application to have Blanchard declared a dangerous offender is scheduled for January 2018.

If Blanchard is declared a dangerous offender he would be given an indeterminate sentence and could spend the rest of his life in prison.