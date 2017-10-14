Adopt 100 kittens? Challenge accepted.

Edmontonians took home a record-breaking 100 kittens in less than an hour during an adoption challenge at the Humane Society Saturday.

"The community came out and blew it out of the water," said Sherri Drewe, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Humane Society.

"This has been an amazing, incredible day and we've helped give new hope and new homes to 100 kittens."

The Edmonton Humane Society opened a wait-list after running out of kittens during an adoption challenge Saturday. (CBC)

Multiple litters overran the shelter last month, prompting the first-ever adoption challenge to find homes for 100 kittens.

"We were expecting a large number of people, but we did not anticipate this much support," Drewe said. "It's so amazing to walk into the building and see that many people come together."

Over the past 10 years, the adoption record was 29 kittens in one day.

On Saturday, the Humane Society started a kitten wait-list after running out.

The event raised $10,000 for the shelter in individual $100 adoption fees.

While hundreds found themselves smitten by kittens, Drewe said others changed their minds and instead adopted a dog or senior cat.

"It's really a huge win for the animals," she said. "We say thank you and our animals say thank you."