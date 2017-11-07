Kidnapping charges are pending against three people arrested after a collision Monday morning in Nisku.

A man, a woman and a six-week-old baby were taken from a residence in Leduc County at about 9:30 a.m. and forced into a car against their will, Leduc RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The man managed to escape from the trunk of the moving car, police said. The woman also escaped with the baby a few minutes later.

A passerby offered assistance and put all three people in his truck, police said. The suspect car rammed into the back of the truck and ended up in the ditch near an industrial park on Township Road 510.

RCMP arrested three adults and two youths at the collision scene.

Charges are pending against the adults for kidnapping and resisting arrest, police said.

The two youths were released without charges. The three people who were forced into the car were not injured.

"The RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident and that all parties were known to each other," the police statement said.