Alberta RCMP are investigating after the body of an Edmonton man was discovered in a ditch in Sturgeon County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on a rural road north of the city, RCMP in Morinville said Thursday.

Kevin Dean Damien Yellowbird lived in Edmonton, but had ties to Ma-Me-O Beach. (RCMP)

Police consider Kevin Dean Damien Yellowbird's death suspicious and the RCMP major crimes unit and forensic experts have been called in.

An autopsy was done Wednesday, but the results of laboratory tests are still outstanding, police said.

Police are not saying if they know how, where or when the 27-year-old died.

They are also not saying where in Sturgeon County Yellowbird's body was found.

Though he lived in Edmonton, Yellowbird had ties to the Ma-Me-O Beach community at Pigeon Lake, RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.