A ride at Edmonton's K-Days has been closed until further notice after an incident on the same ride in Ohio killed one man and injured seven others Wednesday night.

The ride, called the Fire Ball, broke apart while operating on the opening day of the Ohio state fair, hurtling people through the air. Three people remain in hospital in critical condition.

In a statement emailed to CBC News, Northlands communications manager Lori Cote said the ride at K-Days was closed by their midway provider until further notice.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic accident in Ohio this evening," the statement said. "As safety is our number one priority, we support our midway provider's (North American Midway Entertainment) decision to close the Fire Ball ride until further notice."

Damaged chairs of the Fire Ball ride are shown after the horrifying accident. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride, fire officials said. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Amusements of America, the company which provided rides at the Ohio state fair, said on its website the Fire Ball swings riders 12 metres above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.

They said the ride, since first being introduced in 2002, is "one of the most popular thrill rides" they have.

Cote could not provide details on whether the ride at K-Days will reopen.