Malcolm Stinson's morning starts with a two-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike ride and a 21-kilometre run.

The 57-year-old cancer survivor hopes to complete a half Ironman triathlon every day in July to raise money for cancer research.

​ Monday was day three for Stinson, and there's already a setback.

"This is harder than I thought," he said after coming out of the water at Allan Beach, west of Edmonton.

"I think the half Ironman is a suitable distance for me, but there's a chance I could fail."

But for him, the challenge of the race pales in comparison to fighting cancer.

"When you're confronted with something like cancer when you're young, you're fit and you think you'll live forever ... it's scary," he said.

Stinson was diagnosed in 2009 with stage three myeloma, a white blood cell cancer, at the age of 49. At the time, he was told he had two years to live.

Stinson swims a two-kilometre lap at Allan Beach, Alta., on July 3. (CBC)

Stinson was the pinnacle of health, competing in ball hockey, BMX biking and triathlons for 20 years. The diagnosis came as a shock.

Myeloma is not common in young men as the risk of the blood cell cancer increases with age. Most patients are diagnosed in their mid- to late-60s.

Training helped fight cancer

After he was diagnosed, Stinson brought his bike to the Cross Cancer Institute to continue his training. Now, his cancer is in remission and he receives maintenance chemotherapy while still training five days a week.

He credits his cancer diagnosis with pushing him to get better at cycling.

"That's when I decided to do the only thing I knew — to fight back," he said. "That was to buckle down and become as fit as I could be."

Stinson ties up his bike shoes before taking off for a 90-kilometre ride. (CBC)

Stinson told his family and friends about his daily half Ironman fundraiser at a Christmas party last year. The reactions were mixed.

"We thought he was drunk," said Kevin Clark, head coach at the Edmonton Triathlon Academy and a close friend of Stinson. "I was a little shocked but it's a really, really good challenge.

"We hope he can get through it safely," he added.

Stinson said he enjoys the swimming and loves the biking, but the runs will take the largest toll on his body over time. Often, he said he has to remind himself to slow down, pace himself and just enjoy the sport.

On Monday, Stinson had already fundraised approximately $10,000 for myeloma cancer research in just 48 hours.

Beyond the money raised, Stinson said he wants to show people how to live.

"I'm showing that you can live a pretty full, robust life," he said. "I'm 57 and I'm still out there pushing.

"Don't let anything stop you. Just keep going because life is beautiful."

Stinson will be doing his half Ironman races every day until the end of July in various parts of the province.

anna.desmarais@cbc.ca

@anna_desmarais