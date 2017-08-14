An Edmonton entrepreneur has created what could be the perfect kayak for car-less apartment dwellers — one so compact it can fit into a backpack.

After two years of research and development, the Justin Case Kayak, which can go from bag to water in just 10 minutes, is finally ready to hit the market, Inna Morgan said.

The sleek boat started out as a prototype with a much thicker frame. It used food wrap as skin, Morgan said in an interview Monday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We had someone in the kayak — a food-wrap kayak — just to test the frame," she said.

"So we've come a long way, I would say."

Lightweight and portable

Living in a cramped rental in Edmonton's inner city, owning a kayak always seemed out of reach for Morgan.

She didn't have the storage or the wheels to lug a traditional kayak around, and figured she would have to wait years to take up the hobby in earnest.

She was shopping for outdoor equipment when inspiration struck.

"I was at the store, looking at tents actually, and it kind of struck me — they roll up into a tiny thing and then turn into a durable shelter once you put the components together," she said.

"That's how the idea was born. At least that was the napkin sketch."

Morgan started sketching out her ideas on scraps of paper and soon enlisted the help of her engineering friends to make her designs a reality.

The Justin Case Kayak is made of a carbon fibre frame and military grade fabric. (Justin Case Kayak)

Budget friendly

Made of a carbon-fibre frame and a military-grade Cordura ripstop skin, the kayak weighs in at just seven pounds.

Capable of carrying more than 300 pounds, it's only 40 inches long and five inches wide when folded up.

"We came up with a structure that's very similar to a tent," Morgan said.

"You have a carbon-fibre frame that's held together by 3D-printed connectors and then you pull over this tear-proof military fabric that's going to keep you safe from water and keep you afloat."

It's not the first foldable kayak on the market, but it's the lightest. And with an estimated price of $790, it will be among the least expensive, Morgan said.

Morgan is launching the product on Kickstarter later this month. It's the second time she's sought financial backers on the website.

When they first launched a campaign for the kayak a year ago, the design team realized the design was too minimalistic. They cancelled the campaign and went back to the drawing board.

"The first prototypes were a little moist but they still worked," co-creator Tanner Pye-Richardson said.

"We showed them to the internet half a year ago, and the response was good, but we also got a lot of constructive feedback.

"We cancelled [the campaign] and told backers we'd relaunch with something better."

The new design includes more storage, a splash guard and more durable seaming.

The team is hoping to raise $135,000 for the first round of production.

"It's a very friendly and accessible item, just to get you out on the water to enjoy yourself," she said.

"I want people to have that experience without worrying about all the other stuff."