Police are on the hunt for two prisoners who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Monday night by jumping the fence.

The prisoners escaped over the east fence of the facility at around 8:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service early Tuesday.

Police offcers and the EPS Canine Unit responded to the scene in northwest Edmonton, but were not able to find the prisoners.

As of 1 a.m. on Tuesday, both prisoners remained at large.

The women, aged 20 and 23, are described by police as "violent offenders with a history of weapons offences."

The 20-year-old woman is described as being 4'11'' tall and around 140 lbs. She has a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She is serving a two-year sentence for charges including robbery, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 23-year-old woman is described as being 5'11'' and 115 lbs. She has a fair complexion, green eyes and brown hair. She is serving a sentence of two years and nine months for charges including drug trafficking, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped prisoners is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.