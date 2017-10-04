Edmonton police have caught two violent offenders who jumped a fence and escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women Monday night.

Police said Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, 20, were apprehended at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a witness in the downtown area recognized the two prisoners and called police.

Officers responded and arrested the women while they were walking down the street near of 104th Street and 102nd Avenue.

The two women were in police custody Tuesday night and before being returned to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), Edmonton police said in a news release.

Mast and Toope reportedly escaped over the east fence of the facility at around 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to police.

A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada said the two were confirmed missing when staff completed a count of the inmates.

Police officers and the EPS canine unit immediately responded to the prison at 11151 178th St. in northwest Edmonton, but were not able to find the prisoners.

Jeff Campbell, regional communications manager with the Prairie region of CSC, said the organization will be looking into how the two got out and how to prevent future escapes.

"We're currently going to gather all the information that's available around the escape but we haven't come to any conclusions about exactly what happened," Campbell said Monday.

"Certainly if there needs to be some adjustments to maintain public safety, we're going to look at those factors as well."

This was the first escape from the Edmonton Institution for Women since Nov. 2, 2014.

Canada's minister of public safety, Ralph Goodale, told reporters in Ottawa earlier Tuesday that "police authorities and CSC are doing everything they can to bring this situation to a very rapid conclusion."

Both women were described by Edmonton police as violent offenders with a history of weapons offences.

Toope is serving a two-year sentence for robbery, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Mast is serving two years and nine months for drug trafficking, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief.