Correctional Service Canada has responded to concerns about the Edmonton Institution for Women raised by guards and prisoner-rights advocates.

Spokesperson Jeff Campbell cited CSC policies in response to questions about the safety of inmates and correctional officers at the women's prison in northwest Edmonton, which can accomodate 167 inmates and is at capacity.

"There have been three staff assault-type incidents at Edmonton Institution for Women between April 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017," Campbell wrote Thursday in an email to CBC News.

The number is limited to assaults "that included at least one instigator who committed the incident or one victim."

Nobody suffered serious injuries, Campbell added.

The Edmonton Institution for Women is designed to accommodate 167 women in minimum, medium and maximum security settings. (Google Maps)

Three correctional officers warned of mounting tension at the prison, after the Edmonton Elizabeth Fry Society contacted CBC News with concerns about the treatment of inmates.

"We are taking a number of measures to ensure our facilities provide a correctional environment that is safe, secure and contributes to offender rehabilitation, and ultimately, public safety," Campbell said.

The department is enhancing its surveillance, intelligence and information systems, as well as introducing new strategies to manage population and mental health.

Growing population

Over the past decade, the number of women in federal prisons has increased by nearly 40 per cent, according to CSC.

More than 500 women are incarcerated at Canada's five regional institutions for female offenders.

Women now account for almost five per cent of federal inmates

"Women offenders have unique needs that impact their response to correctional programs," Campbell wrote in an earlier email on Oct. 6 to CBC News. "To address women's needs, our programs and interventions are delivered with a holistic and women-centered approach."

He cited mental health as one of the main challenges when working with female inmates.

Federally-sentenced women are twice as likely to have mental illnesses as male inmates, according to a study published this summer by Canada's correctional investigator.

Internal policy changes in August shifted the way Corrections Canada treats inmates with serious mental illnesses.

Incarcerated men and women with serious mental illnesses, as well as those at risk of suicide or self-harm, can no longer be placed in segregation cells.

Administrative segregation will still be used for other inmates as a correctional tool, Campbell wrote in Thursday's email.

Mental health study underway

Corrections Canada is studying the mental health of incarcerated women to determine whether they need more support in prison, Campbell said.

Preliminary study results, published in June, show nearly 80 per cent of women in federal prisons meet the criteria for a mental disorder.

Many of the women have multiple mental disorders, the study found.

Nearly 80 per cent of women in federal prisons have a mental disorder, according to preliminary results of a study by Corrections Canada. (Correctional Service Canada)

Substance and alcohol use disorders are most common, affecting more than three quarters of female inmates.

More than half have an anxiety disorder. One in three federally-sentenced women with anxiety have symptoms of PTSD.

Of the inmates with mental disorders, 67 per cent were rated as functioning without impairment, or with minimum to moderate impairment.

"Results suggest that many women in CSC require interventions to address their mental health problems," the preliminary study concluded.

"Findings from the study will inform management strategies for mental health services offered by CSC."

In the 2015/2016 fiscal year, Corrections Canada spent roughly $77 million to support and manage federal inmates with mental health needs.