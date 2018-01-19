Following allegations of workplace harassment, intimidation and possible criminal activity, two more workers have been fired from the Edmonton Institution.

The firings were the result of disciplinary hearings which found proof of "inappropriate conduct" among staff at the maximum security prison, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a news release Friday.

An internal investigation determined that some of the allegations made against staff were founded, the statement said.

To date, a total of six employees have been terminated in the probe. The move follows the termination of four other staff — two correctional officers and two managers — on Jan. 9.

Further disciplinary hearings are pending and additional investigations continue, the statement said.

Edmonton police are also looking into possible criminal charges as a result of behaviour at the prison.

"These types of behaviour are simply not tolerated in our organization," CSC Commissioner Don Head said in the statement. "Workplace wellbeing is a priority for us and my management team and I are working tirelessly with labour partners and all levels of management to restore and maintain a respectful workplace."

The investigation began in 2017. Head flew to Edmonton's federal prison in September to personally announce both criminal and administrative investigations.

Following a months-long inquiry, CBC News learned that at least seven employees — including some managers and acting managers — were walked off the property and suspended without pay around the same time as Head's announcement.

Sources told CBC News the suspensions are linked to allegations of sexual assault, assault, harassment and employee misconduct.

A workplace assessment completed last year by investigation company TLS Enterprises described the prison as a toxic environment and made dozens of recommendations for change.

The prison has increased training and created a confidential tip line for employees to report misconduct.

Earlier this month, Gary Sears was appointed the new warden of Edmonton Institution, and France Gratton took over as regional deputy commissioner for the prairies.

The prison sits on the northeastern edge of the city and can house up to 324 inmates.