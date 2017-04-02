The Edmonton Institution is on lockdown after two inmates were found injured Saturday.

The inmates were found to have been assaulted around 2 p.m. on April 1 at the maximum security federal institution, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a media release.

The injured inmates were taken to hospital for treatment, and a lockdown was put in place at around 2:20 p.m. Visits to the institution have been suspended and the Edmonton Police Service is investigating the incident.

CSC did not specify when the lockdown would be lifted, but said public and employees safety remains the top priority.