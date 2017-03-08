Police charged a mother after her seven-month-old child was found in an unattended vehicle in -15 C weather.

Edmonton police were called to a parking lot near 96th Street and 82nd Avenue at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found an infant in the back seat of a parked, unattended Toyota.

The vehicle was not running and the temperature was -15 C according to Environment Canada.

Police searched nearby businesses unsuccessfully for the driver of the vehicle.

Officers decided to break the driver's side window to retrieve the crying infant.

The 30-year-old mother of the child returned to the vehicle 10 minutes later and was charged with one count of causing a child to be in need of intervention.