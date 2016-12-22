Edmonton's favourite ice structure will be back in Hawrelak Park this year — the ice castle will be open to the public by Dec. 30.

This year's structure will be completely unique to last year's, with various frozen waterfalls and ice caves. The structure takes up two acres, almost twice the size of the ice castle last year.

The castle is a spectacle for many, and lead artisan Corey Livingood hopes Edmontonians see it as art.

"I see it as an art project," he said. "It's a huge art project, and I hope people that come in see it like that."

The ice castle will be open until March 2017, weather permitting.