Families of 4 Humboldt Broncos players to host public ceremony at Edmonton's Rogers Place

The families of four Edmonton-area hockey players killed in last week's highway crash in Saskatchewan will host a public celebration of their lives at Rogers Place.

Family and friends of Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter, Parker Tobin and Stephen Wack will gather to share their memories at a ceremony on Tuesday, April 17.

Public seating will be general admission. Free tickets will be made available on ticketmaster.ca. starting on Thursday, April 12, at 10 a.m. MT.

Members of the public will be limited of four seats per transaction and are asked to only secure the number of seats they are sure to use.

Floor seating will be reserved for family and invited guests.

Doors at Rogers Place will open at noon on Tuesday.

Joseph, 20, was originally from Edmonton. He was the son of former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Chris Joseph.

Hunter, 18, and Wack, 21, were from St. Albert.

Tobin, 18, grew up in Stony Plain.

The families of the Humboldt Bronocos players have encouraged the public to make donations to Stars Air Ambulance.