It had all the hallmarks of a traditional wedding.

Dozens of guests dressed in their finest; Ed Sheeran crooning from the speakers.

The bride, resplendent in a flowing white veil as she was carried down the aisle; the groom, dapper in a red harness as he drooled quietly at the altar.

For Honey and Pugsley, it was a pawsitively magical evening.

The pair of pooches were joined in furry matrimony at the Edmonton Humane Society Saturday night. The mock wedding was all part of the organization's efforts to celebrate Valentine's Day and raise needed funds.

As soon as the idea of a "doggy wedding" was proposed, organizers knew immediately who the bride and groom should be.

"It's our first time doing this and right away we knew the two involved would need to be Honey and Pugsley," said Honey's human Jaime Caza, who also works at the Humane Society.

"They come to work with us everyday and they're best of friends."

Honey and Pugsley exchange vows Saturday night during their wedding ceremony at the Edmonton Humane Society. (CBC)

The two met at the Humane Society. Honey was a stray puppy, while Pugsley was surrendered by another family.

Love was in the air as the officiant offered a final blessing for the happy couple.

"We bless these two in the name of friendship and playfulness. We bless these two in the name of joy and in the name of food. May they never hunger for dog biscuits and always be filled with love," the officiant said.

And with that, the pair made it official with the exchange of treats and a few kisses.

The newlyweds then took part in the traditional cutting of the cake. Puglsey wolfed his piece down, while Honey delicately nibbled at the chunk hand-fed to her.

Honey and Pugsley participate in the traditional cutting of the cake at their wedding ceremony Saturday night at the Edmonton Humane Society. (CBC)

For the human guests and their four-legged friends, there were a number of other activities to take part in including doggy matchmaking, a photo booth and relationship counselling with a certified trainer.

There was an opportunity for other furry couples to tie the knot as well.

For those who missed the celebration but still want to make a connection, Caza says there's still plenty of animals looking for their fur-ever homes.

"We are open six days a week, we would encourage you to come any time. We serve thousands of animals a year that are looking for a home," she said.

"And you can definitely find your best friend here."

Just ask Honey and Pugsley.