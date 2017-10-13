What could be better than a fluffy, rambunctious kitten?

How about 100 fluffy, rambunctious kittens all vying to win your heart?

The Edmonton Humane Society is hoping to find new homes for 100 kittens in a single day during a special adoption event on Saturday, between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m

The 100 Kitten Challenge hopes to help Edmontonians find their perfect furry companion, while promoting the benefits of adoption.

The shelter is teeming with cats now ready for a home.

'Cutest kittens I've ever seen'

"We realized we were going to have a large number of kittens all available around the same time so we thought this would be a great way to help get them into new homes," said Sherri Drewe, a marketing manager with the Edmonton Humane Society in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"These kittens — I'm not gonna lie, they're all adorable. These are some of the cutest kittens I've ever seen."

If you've been thinking of adding a cute and cuddly kitten to your family, "right meow" is the time.

In an attempt to mitigate the pressures of the recent cat baby boom, the shelter is making a limited-time offer, said Drewe.

'Room in your house and your heart'

A reduced adoption price of $100 per kitten will be offered Saturday and new pet owners will receive a special cat starter kit. Each cat will be spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and health checked.

A free veterinarian appointment will also be included with the price of adoption.

In the past 10 years, the record for most kittens adopted in one day was 29 animals on July 29, 2013.

They're ready to set a new record, said Drewe. If successful, the event will raise $10,000 to help care for the city's abandoned or unwanted pets.

"The value behind it is massive and it's a huge win for anyone adopting, and it's also a win for the animals," said Drewe.

"If you have room in your house and your heart to bring home more than one kitten, absolutely, we would love that."

Listen to Edmonton AM with host Mark Connolly, weekday mornings at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the morning crew on Twitter @EdmAMCBC