Hundreds of animals seized from a pet store will be up for adoption this weekend at the Edmonton Humane Society, as the investigation into why they were abandoned continues.

The organization is holding a Clear Our Shelter adoption event Friday and Saturday in an attempt to find homes for a total of 500 animals, most of which were recovered from My Pet in West Edmonton Mall.

The animals were seized Feb. 27, after the shelter received a complaint that small animals had been abandoned inside the store.

A mandatory 10-day hold placed on the animals immediately after the seizure has been lifted, allowing the animals to be adopted out, the society said in a statement on Monday night.

'This will be the largest number of animals we've ever had available for adoption at one time.' -Miranda Jordan-Smith

"This will be the largest number of animals we've ever had available for adoption at one time, and our goal is to find each one a loving forever home this weekend," said CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith.

"With the number and various species of animals currently in care, we want to re-home them urgently to ensure their optimum health welfare, and to reinstate our regular capacity."

The Edmonton Humane Society seized a large number of animals including birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish from My Pet store in West Edmonton Mall. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Pets available for adoption include dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, lizards, snakes, spiders, frogs, crabs, birds, and hundreds of fish.

Most of the animals be available for a reduced adoption fee of $25, while fees for puppies and kittens will be reduced by 25 per cent. Fish will be adopted for $1 each.

Listing for each animal available for adoption are available on the EHS website.

"We aim to have all animals adopted out by the time we close on Saturday," Jordan-Smith said.

The location of My Pet is closed and covered by a barrier. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

.The Animal Protection Act describes an abandoned animal as one that is left for more than 24 hours without adequate food, water or shelter, or is found on premises where a tenancy agreement has been terminated.

Charges can lead to a maximum fine of $20,000 and a lifetime ban from owning animals.

The shelter has declined to comment on the investigation and said it's unable to release details on when or if charges will be laid.