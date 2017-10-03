Edmonton police have identified the man whose remains were found buried underneath a northwest Edmonton garage and are calling his death a homicide.

The body of Derek James Winnig, 42, was found on Sept. 29 after EPS received information that a body may have been buried under the garage near 118th Avenue and 96th Street. Winnig was reported missing in May 2017.

His remains were uncovered under several feet of concrete, according to police.

Investigators are not releasing the cause of death "for investigative reasons," Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday.

People who live nearby the residence said police frequent the property often.

Police are asking anyone who knows about the homicide or anyone associated with the 118th Avenue address in the past year to contact EPS.