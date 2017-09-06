Edmonton firefighters had a busy morning on Wednesday as an abandoned home and an industrial building became engulfed in flames in separate incidents.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene of an abandoned home near the corner of 110th Avenue and 149th Street at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Maya Filipovic said on Wednesday.

A neighbour said black smoke was billowing out from an abandoned bungalow. The fire was brought under control by 5:30 p.m. before it spread to any adjacent homes.

"A neighbour called in saying that there was smoke coming from the rear of the house and he explained that it was an abandoned house," Filipovic said.

Because of the "suspicious nature," Edmonton police are investigating, said Filipovic.

Crews were called back to the same home at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday as smoke again began to billow from the attic.

No one was inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters remain on scene, dousing hot spots.

Crews also remain at the scene of a second fire in north Edmonton.

A building on a trucking company lot at 7710 Yellowhead Trail burned for more than an hour before the flames were brought under control.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. and crews remain on scene as the roof from the gutted building could to collapse from the damage.

The industrial fire is not considered suspicious and no one was injured. The cause remains under investigation.