The cause of an early-morning fire which gutted a north Edmonton home remains under investigation.

At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Edmonton fire rescue services were called to a home at 11213 95A St. in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

Crews arrived three minutes after receiving the report, and found the three-storey home engulfed in flames, said deputy fire chief Brian Myroniuk.

The fire was brought under control by 6 a.m. The blaze caused extensive damage to the main floor, where the flames charred the walls and melted the exterior siding.

Myroniuk told CBC News no one was home at the time of the fire and there weren't any reports of injuries.

As of 7:30 a.m., eight rigs remained on scene dousing hot spots.