An overnight fire has destroyed a north Edmonton home.

The fire at 108th Street and 178th Avenue started in a garage at around midnight Saturday. Flames were shooting 10 to 15 metres into the air from the garage, an Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said.

The fire spread and fully engulfed the rest of the home. Neighbouring houses were evacuated.

It was declared under control at around 2 a.m. Saturday, but crews remained on scene later into the morning dousing hotspots.

There were 32 firefighters working to control the fire. Extremely cold temperatures posed a problem for fire crews and their equipment, and firefighters rotated in shifts throughout the night to keep warm.

The cause of the fire and an estimate of the damages has not been determined.