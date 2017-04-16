Edmonton police were called to assist fire crews Saturday evening when a resident of a burning home became uncooperative.

Fire crews were called to a house on Chapman Way in the Heritage Valley Area at around 9 p.m. for reports of smoke alarms ringing.

When they arrived, a man could be seen causing a disturbance inside the home.

"Neighbours ... indicated the resident in the house there was acting like he was high on drugs, he had been yelling and throwing things," said Edmonton Fire Rescue District Chief Robert Bend.

Edmonton Fire Rescue District Chief Robert Bend said neighbours indicated the resident of the home was acting strangely. (CBC/Zoe Todd)

Fire crews called the Edmonton Police Service to assist. While waiting for police to arrive, the resident came outside and was yelling at neighbours and firefighters before leaving the scene, Bend said.

Smoke then began coming out the front door of the house, and firefighters entered the home to extinguish it. It was declared under control just before 9:30 p.m.

"EPS has apprehended the individual that was living there. There was nobody in the house besides him," Bend said.

The fire was contained to the living room and kitchen of the home and the cause remains under investigation, Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Maya Filipovic said.

No one was injured.