Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of central and southern Alberta, including the Edmonton region. Such warnings are issued when very high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness or danger.

The warning comes after several days with temperatures hovering in the mid- to high-20s, dropping to around 14 degrees overnight.

Edmonton reached a high of 28 degrees Thursday afternoon, and Environment Canada is forecasting Friday to be even hotter.

Now, Environment Canada is advising those in the affected areas to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day, and to take frequent breaks when outdoor activities can't be avoided.

Other recommendations:

Stay hydrated

Do not leave any person or animal inside a car for any length of time

Keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion (high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting)

Check in on vulnerable individuals such as those with pre-existing conditions, children, seniors and outdoor workers

More health advice is available here.

The hot streak is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures beginning to cool on Monday.