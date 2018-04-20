Man in townhouse fire died from blow to the head, autopsy shows

A man found inside a northeast Edmonton home, the scene of a suspicious fire Wednesday, died of blunt force trauma, an autopsy shows.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Evan James Auger.

Police were called to the Rundle Heights home near 113th Avenue and 29th Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday after firefighters discovered the man's body.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed by investigators.