A man found dead in a vehicle in northeast Edmonton earlier this week was stabbed, and his death has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Spiros Jerry Tziklas, 50, was found at about 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in a vehicle parked on a street in the Beverly neighbourhood, near the corner of 118th Avenue and 37th Street.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner's office confirmed the Edmonton man died from a stab wound.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Officers were initially called to the scene for reports of a single-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found Tziklas's body in a vehicle "with wounds not consistent with a collision," police said Tuesday in a news release.

The death was the city's 36th homicide of the year.