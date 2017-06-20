Edmonton police have charged three men in the January shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and several firearms-related offences, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Two other men, aged 26 and 27, face several firearms-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Police were called to the area of 110th Avenue and 84th Street just after 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 after several residents reported hearing gunshots. Investigators have said they don't believe it was a random shooting.

Ian Janvier, 28, died of gunshot wounds in hospital.

Broken glass and frozen blood stains were found in a parking stall of the alley near 110th Avenue and 84th Street. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Edmonton has recorded 24 homicides so far in 2017.