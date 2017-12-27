A murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a man found Christmas Day in a southeast Edmonton residence.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon, Edmonton police said Wednesday in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Patrol officers responded to a call for assistance at an address near 73rd Avenue and 77th Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Inside, they found the body of a 48-year-old man.

Police said they have decided not to release the victim's name.

The homicide is Edmonton's 42nd of the year.