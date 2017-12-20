A homicide that raised the city's total for the year to 41 remains nothing more than a mystery.

In a year-end interview with police Chief Rod Knecht on Tuesday, CBC News learned the number of homicides for 2017 has increased by one.

Knecht said he had asked for the latest numbers before sitting down for the interview with CBC News.

"I asked this morning, and I said, 'What are we at?" the chief said. "Because I thought it was 40, actually. And we're at 41. I had it double-checked. We're at 41, as of today."

On Wednesday morning, statistics on the Edmonton police website totalled 40 homicides for the year. The number had been changed to 41 by early afternoon.

A comparison of the numbers appears to show the 41st homicide victim was male.

Police refused to say anything about who was killed, where it happened, or when.

"Releasing details could potentially compromise the integrity of the investigation," a police spokesperson said in an email.

He said the media would only be notified after charges in the case are laid.