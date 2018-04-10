Charges laid in northeast Edmonton stabbing death

A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a January stabbing in north-central Edmonton.

The man was arrested without incident in downtown Edmonton last Thursday, police said in a news release Tuesday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers were called to a residential area near 118th Avenue and 80th Street for a report about a stabbing.

The victim was treated and transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries two days later.

An autopsy conducted by the Edmonton medical examiner determined that Jarvis Katz, 28, died as a result of a stab wound.

The death was Edmonton's second homicide of 2018.